BMO Capital Markets Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.70. The company had a trading volume of 299,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.