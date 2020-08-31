Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,383,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.87. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

