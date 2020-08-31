BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTGY. Nord/LB downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.50.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.