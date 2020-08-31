Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $347.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.60. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $350.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.81.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.