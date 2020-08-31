Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $344.82

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $344.82 and last traded at $344.82, with a volume of 1458800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.39 and a 200 day moving average of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,726.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

