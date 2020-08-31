Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 3,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,695. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $397.79 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.76.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

