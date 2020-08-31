Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.44 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,774. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 349,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

