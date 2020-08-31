BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$70.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.38.

BRP stock traded down C$2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$70.22. 447,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73. BRP has a 1 year low of C$18.56 and a 1 year high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

