Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.