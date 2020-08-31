Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

BU stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.39. 1,068,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 million and a PE ratio of -40.51. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

