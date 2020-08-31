Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$47.10. The company had a trading volume of 309,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.40 and a 12-month high of C$61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.14.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.