Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.52

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.52 and last traded at $106.34, with a volume of 644700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.