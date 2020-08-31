Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.68. 295,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day moving average of $248.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

