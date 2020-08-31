Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.71. 293,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,323. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$214.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.6600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.