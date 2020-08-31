Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0216

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 185.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.