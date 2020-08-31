Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

