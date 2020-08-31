Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,713,221 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $36.28 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

