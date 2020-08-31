Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,055 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 79,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,133.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 176,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 650.0% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

UPS stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 208,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $162.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

