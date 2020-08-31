Chiliz Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $72.60 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,916,402,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.