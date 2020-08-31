Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $244,827.20 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,559 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

