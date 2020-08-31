Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $333.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average of $255.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $334.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

