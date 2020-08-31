Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 859.23 ($11.23).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 645.60 ($8.44). 4,061,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.03. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In other news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

