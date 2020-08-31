Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $829,740,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

CL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 59,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.