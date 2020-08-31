Civitas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $66,341.19 and approximately $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00441413 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002613 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,710,453 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

