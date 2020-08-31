Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

LON:CDM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 207,939 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.19. Codemasters Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

