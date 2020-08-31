Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Comcast worth $321,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. 803,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,836,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

