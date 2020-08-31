Connect Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $33,553.07 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. Connect Coin has a market cap of $33,553.07 and $1.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

