Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.81

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 6868200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

