Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $347.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,313. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $349.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.08 and its 200 day moving average is $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

