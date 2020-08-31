Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.66. 1,487,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $349.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

