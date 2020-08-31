CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. CoTrader has a market cap of $3.57 million and $2,137.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.05658731 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017271 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

