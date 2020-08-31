Cryptaur Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $12,163.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

