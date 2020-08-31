Cryptonex Price Tops $1.76 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00015148 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market cap of $98.01 million and $1.41 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.