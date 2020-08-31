Crystal Clear Reaches Market Cap of $5,989.79 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $5,989.79 and $14.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

