CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

