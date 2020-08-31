Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.9% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,611 shares of company stock valued at $80,505,799. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.67. 56,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,075. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

