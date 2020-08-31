Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

DARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dare Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dare Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.