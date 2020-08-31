DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $381,783.72 and approximately $347.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

