Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 31% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $119.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023393 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004528 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004173 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000524 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

