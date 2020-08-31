Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at about $21,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. MKM Partners increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

