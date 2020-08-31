Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $4,411.75 and approximately $30.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.