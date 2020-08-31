Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Volume Tops $180,373.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dragonchain has a market cap of $26.56 million and $180,373.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,638,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.