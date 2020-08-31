eBitcoin Price Tops $0.15 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $15.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

