Electroneum Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.99 million and $359,946.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptomate and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,187,213,581 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns, Kucoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

