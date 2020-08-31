Elementeum (ELET) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $172,306.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

