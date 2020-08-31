Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $479,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $148.39. 2,102,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.