Elrond Trading Up 3% This Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $259.23 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

