Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $117.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,465 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

