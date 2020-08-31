Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENQUF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enquest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Enquest stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Enquest has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

