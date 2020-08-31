Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.64% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $430,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

